Brummel named VP at construction firm
TRIAD — Chris Brummel recently was named vice president and general manager of The Christman Co. in Greensboro. He replaces the retiring vice president Tim Gray.
Brummel will be in charge of operational oversight and planning at the firm.
During Brummel’s more than 25-year career at Christman, he has led projects with some of the company’s most high-profile clients, including Novant Health, High Point University, Guilford County Schools and Michigan State University.
Triad companies earn BBB awards
TRIAD — Three Triad businesses, including one in High Point, recently received Torch Awards for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau. The award, one of the most prestigious from the BBB, recognizes integrity, honesty and transparency in businesses and their daily practices.
Earning the award was High Point Mitsubishi, a first-time Torch Award winner. The business is joined by award-winners Gwyn Services in Winston-Salem and Replacements Ltd. in McLeansville.
