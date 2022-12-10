Rich video game characters

Shown, clockwise from left, are Handsome Jack, Cloud Strife, Solid Snake and Ryu.

 Via AP

Have you ever wondered how video game characters can afford their lifestyles? Certain villains live lavish, over-the-top fantasies come true. Other characters have low-paying jobs yet can afford to live beyond their means.

It seems we’re not the only ones who have wondered about this. The online gaming platform Solitaired researched the most iconic video game characters and calculated how much they’d earn in the real world. They estimated the highest and lowest yearly salaries for iconic characters. And the results may surprise you.

