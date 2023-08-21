OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Viktor Hovland delivered the best round of his career at the right time, making birdie on all but two holes on the back nine Sunday for a 9-under 61 to break the course record at Olympia Fields and storm past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick to win the BMW Championship.
What looked to be a two-man race between Scheffler and Fitzpatrick turned into a one-man show by Hovland. He headed to the back nine four shots behind. In the end, Scheffler and Fitzpatrick had to hole out from the fairway to catch him.
Both closed with a 66, a score that normally would be enough to win on a day like this. They had to settle for runner-up to Hovland, who won for the second time this year and never looked better doing it.
Jordan Spieth bogeyed his last two holes for a 71 and still narrowly made it among the top 30 from the FedEx Cup who advance to the Tour Championship next week. Fitzpatrick was the only one to play himself in, going from No. 40 to No. 10 with his runner-up finish.
Xander Schauffele did enough right in his round of 68 to tie for eighth, earning enough money to narrowly clinch the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Schauffele was certain to get one of the six captain's picks, but his finish moved PGA champion Brooks Koepka from No. 5 to No. 7 in the Ryder Cup standings.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson makes his six picks in nine days.
U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Nick Dunlap capped a big summer with his biggest title yet, winning the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur.
Dunlap never trailed in his 4-and-3 victory over Neal Shipley, though it was tied after 18 holes in the morning of golf so exquisite they produced 11 birdies between them.
It got a little sloppy at the end, but only after Dunlap seized control. He was 4 up with four holes to play when Shipley failed to birdie the par-3 15th hole to extend the match.
Dunlap, a 19-year-old at Alabama, won the U.S. Junior two years ago. Woods famously won three straight U.S. Juniors followed by three straight U.S. Amateur titles.
LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
ANTRIM, Northern Ireland — Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley of England on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her first LPGA Tour victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Pano closed with 6-under 66 on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Germany's Esther Henseleit (69). They finished at 8-under 281 in a tournament co-sanctioned by the European tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour.
The two competitions were held concurrently for an equal prize money, with the women on their own set of tees.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
CALGARY, Alberta — Ken Duke holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to win the Shaw Charity Classic for his first title on the PGA Tour Champions.
Duke closed with a 4-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Tim Petrovic, who started the final round in the lead.
Jaidee shot a 62. Petrovic had to play out of the rough on the closing hole and failed to make birdie that might have forced a playoff. He shot 69.
Duke rolled in his birdie putt, took a step toward the hole with a big fist pump and began to celebrate. His lone PGA Tour victory was 10 years ago at the Travelers Championship.
