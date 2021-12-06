NASSAU, Bahamas — Viktor Hovland made consecutive eagles and closed with consecutive bogeys while overcoming a six-shot deficit to win the Hero World Challenge on Sunday and keep Collin Morikawa from reaching No. 1 in the world.
So wild was this final round of the year for golf's elite that Morikawa, who started the day with a five-shot lead, wasn't even a factor over the last hour at Albany Golf Club.
Hovland closed with a 6-under 66 in his debut at a holiday event that was filled with pure chaos involving eagles and triple bogeys, none more bizarre than Jordan Spieth hitting his drive on the ninth hole from what was a new 17th tee for the final round.
Ultimately, this was about another 24-year-old star in the making adding to a big year. It just wasn't the one so many expected.
Morikawa, the British Open champion and first American to be No. 1 on the European Tour, missed three birdie chances from 10 feet or closer at the start of the round and then went sideways with two shots into the bushes at Nos. 4 and 6 that led to double bogeys and a 41 on the front nine.
He closed with a 76 and tied for fifth. A victory would have made him the 25th player to reach No. 1 in the world since the ranking began in 1986. That still belongs to U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who didn't play this week.
Scottie Scheffler started seven shots behind, made a triple bogey on the fourth hole, and still rallied for a 66 to finish one shot behind.
