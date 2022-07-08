GUILFORD COUNTY — Groups in High Point would benefit from a set of economic development grants scheduled to be taken up at the Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting next week.
Each year, the commissioners designate money for nonprofit groups to promote economic activity. This year, three of the six grants are proposed for High Point-based organizations, while a fourth would go to a nonprofit whose activities are countywide and traditionally have benefited the city.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the Economic Development Incentives Grants at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Old Guilford County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro.
The High Point groups set to receive a grant are:
• The High Point Market Authority, $125,000. The funding for the authority, the organization that oversees the spring and fall furniture trade shows, would go toward marketing and logistics, recruitment of new visitors and retention of existing marketgoers.
• High Point Economic Development Corp., $100,000. The grant for the city’s main business recruitment office would help pay for efforts to attract new companies and capital investment, as well as the retention and expansion of existing employers.
• Forward High Point Foundation, $40,000. The funding would assist Forward High Point in its effort to revitalize the core city and downtown.
The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance would receive $100,000. The alliance’s work to recruit and retain manufacturers and other major employers has included support to High Point companies.
The other two grants would provide $100,000 to the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce and $40,000 to Downtown Greensboro Inc.
The money for the grants would come from the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget approved last month by the commissioners.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.