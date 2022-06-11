HIGH POINT
Gilbert Crowson was too young to have many memories of his Uncle Woody, but the one vivid memory he has tells him plenty.
“When I was 3 years old, I got burnt in a house fire,” says Crowson, now 78 and living in Wallburg. “I got burnt pretty bad on my chest and neck, and I remember Woody coming and bringing me a baseball bat, a glove and a ball. That’s the only time I really remember seeing Woody.”
The incident speaks two truths about High Point’s Woody Crowson — he was an all-around good guy, and he lived and breathed baseball.
Sadly, it was baseball that got him killed, too, at a very young age.
The year was 1947, and Woody was a 28-year-old journeyman pitcher for the Greensboro Patriots. He’d grown up playing baseball in and around High Point, dreaming of the day he might make it to the majors.
After playing at High Point High School, Woody played in a local church league for Green Street Baptist, then pitched for the Adams-Millis and Melrose hosiery mill teams in a local industrial league. By the time he was 19, he was playing minor-league ball for teams in Mayodan and Reidsville and even for the old Thomasville Tommies, the forerunner of the HiToms, moving ever closer to a shot at the majors.
Woody finally got that shot in 1945, when he was called up to pitch for the old Philadelphia Athletics, managed by Hall of Famer Connie Mack. His stay was shaky and short-lived, though — he pitched three innings of a single game, giving up two hits and two runs, walking three batters and striking out two. Within days, he’d been sent back down to the minors.
By 1947, when Woody played with the Greensboro Patriots in the old Carolina League, it appeared likely he wasn’t going to get another shot at the big leagues. At least he’d gotten there once, though, which was more than most ballplayers could say.
Any chance Woody had of returning to the majors disappeared for good that summer with a strange twist of fate.
On the night of Aug. 13, 1947, the Patriots were returning from a game in Martinsville, Virginia. While other players played cards or shot the breeze on the bus ride home, Woody stretched out for a nap on a seat near the rear of the bus, his head resting against the interior wall of the bus.
Shortly before midnight, as the bus snaked along U.S. 220 near Mayodan, it wrecked after being sideswiped by a watermelon truck. Damage was minimal, and as the shaken players staggered off the bus, the only injuries appeared to be a few minor scrapes and cuts caused by flying glass. The players quickly realized, however, that one teammate — Woody Crowson — was missing.
They rushed back onto the bus and found Woody unconscious on the floor. The two vehicles had collided right where Woody was sleeping, jarring his head violently and knocking him to the floor. Suffering a compound skull fracture and severe brain trauma, he died a few hours later at a Greensboro hospital.
“Woody was one of our best players,” manager Charlie Carroll said after the accident. “He was well-liked by all the players and was a fine team man. He was always ready to go into the game at any time and do his share in winning the game.”
Woody was laid to rest at Springfield Friends Meeting, where he and his family were members. His teammates served as active and honorary pallbearers.
A couple of days later, when the Patriots took the field again at Greensboro’s War Memorial Stadium, the team played in Woody’s memory and observed Woody Crowson Day at the ballpark. Gate proceeds and donations totaling more than $2,100 were given to Woody’s widow, Ruth Wood Crowson.
In the aftermath of the wreck, even though the two drivers involved were each charged with manslaughter, a judge acquitted them both.
And in one last ironic twist, it turns out the watermelon truck just happened to be owned by a South Carolina man named Van Lingle Mungo.
Why is that ironic, you ask? Well, you’ve probably never heard of him, but we bet Woody Crowson would’ve known exactly who Mungo was — he was a retired major-league baseball pitcher.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.