CHARLOTTE — NASCAR's championship has come down to a pair of Hall of Fame team owners, two Chevrolets against two Toyotas, racing in the Arizona desert for the sport's top prize.
Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, is sending Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott to Phoenix Raceway next Sunday in search of a 14th title for mighty Hendrick Motorsports.
Joe Gibbs, a member of both the NASCAR and NFL halls of fame, will counter with Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Gibbs has won five previous Cup championships (and three Super Bowls) but none with Hamlin or Truex.
It is a winner-take-all conclusion at sold-out Phoenix, where Elliott's victory a year ago clinched the first Cup championship for NASCAR's most popular driver. Hendrick will be the favorite behind nine-race winner Larson and its on-track domination this season: Alex Bowman's win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway was the fourth in a row for Hendrick and 16th through 35 races.
But Bowman's win triggered tension that should carry through the week and into Sunday's finale. Hamlin, a Virginia native and five-time Martinsville winner, was spun from the lead by Bowman to the surprise pleasure of what should have been Hamlin's home crowd.
When he later drove his car to the frontstretch to prevent a Bowman victory celebration — Hamlin flipped both middle fingers at Bowman through his windshield — the crowd drowned out his interview over the public address system with resounding boos.
Hamlin blamed the backlash on NASCAR's most popular driver.
"It's just Chase Elliott fans, man. They don't think straightly," Hamlin said of the crowd.
Elliott, the first driver in at least a decade to go toe-to-toe and door-to-door with Kevin Harvick and come out on top, laughed at Hamlin's verbal jab.
"I'm going to lose so much sleep tonight. I might not sleep at all, that's how concerned I am," Elliott said. "My fans don't care either, by the way."
Hamlin led the Cup standings for 22 consecutive weeks but lost the regular season championship to Larson over the final three weeks. Larson has dominated the year — he accounts for nine of the 17 wins among the final four drivers — but the elimination format playoffs that NASCAR introduced in 2014 has made the actual championship a crapshoot.
It's one thing to make it into the 16-driver playoff field. But getting to the championship, through three three rounds of elimination followed by a 10th race finale, is a chore that allows for little error. Then winning the Cup? Just be best Sunday at Phoenix.
Larson was given a second chance this year in Cup by Rick Hendrick when NASCAR lifted Larson's 2020 suspension for using a racial slur while racing online. His win in the $1 million exhibition All-Star race sent Larson to victory lane 10 times this year, and he twice strung together three-race win streaks.
And it was Larson in May who celebrated the record-breaking 269th Cup victory — in Hendrick's backyard of Charlotte Motor Speedway, no less — that pushed Rick Hendrick past Richard Petty as the winningest owner in sport history.
Larson has been the star, but Elliott has remained in the mix. He's won two races, both on road courses, but had a monthlong spat with Harvick during the playoffs.
"Certainly hasn't been pretty. At the end of the day, having a shot next week is really all that matters," Elliott said. "Frankly, I feel like you make it to Phoenix, it's anybody's game."
Truex, who quietly collected four wins this season, drove a battered car at Martinsville into the fourth and final slot in the playoff field.
"You come down to Martinsville, you know it's going to be a nail-biter, which it was," Truex said. "Next week it's an honor and pleasure to get to race for championships. Only four of us get to do it. It's a fun week. It's definitely a lot less pressure than trying to go eight to four."
