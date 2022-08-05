Thirty years ago this week, I went down to meet with the editor of The Stanly News & Press and asked if she would consider letting me write a column. She looked over some things I had written and decided to give me a shot. Thirty years, four newspapers, five books, and two websites later I am still writing. I have never made enough through my writing to support myself, but if the Bible is right, I have laid up some treasures in heaven.

The journey began with the simple desire to write. When I first started writing, I just wrote about any topic that I found racing around in my mind. It was one of the typesetters at the paper who told me that I needed a signature to my writing. I needed something that set me apart.

