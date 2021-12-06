HIGH POINT – A man has been accused of peaking into young women's home while he was half-naked.
High Point Police Department officers went to the southeast section of the city on Friday after a report about someone trying to break into a residence through a window. They found Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti, 41, naked from the waist down.
Police said Pelleriti had been "performing acts of self-gratification while peeping into the residence of 20-year-old females."
Pelleriti was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and secret peeping. His bond was set at $10,000.00 secured.
