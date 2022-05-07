DEAR DR. FOX: I am concerned about free-roaming cats in our communities here in Minnesota. I spoke to a person at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who said that stray, free-roaming and feral cats are not regarded as an invasive species because they are a domesticated animal. I was told they were the responsibility of the Board of Animal Health.
What is your opinion on this? I know one past member of the board (a veterinarian), who was an advocate of trapping, neutering and releasing these animals, calling them “community cats.” — J.H., Minneapolis, Minnesota
DEAR J.H.: This statement by a Minnesota DNR staffer is an example of the biological illiteracy of this and other state wildlife “management” agencies. Nonnative species of plants and animals that are domesticated are damaging natural ecosystems around the world, along with deliberately released and escapee nonnative wild species (like the pythons in Florida).
With climate change, many ecosystems are in flux. Because of these vulnerabilities and uncertainties, it is imperative that invasive nonnative species, be they wild or domesticated, be identified and humanely controlled to help maintain the integrity of indigenous species populations and ecosystem health.
Another reason some government departments refuse to accept that domestic cats are a damaging invasive species is their close alliances with the livestock industry. The invasive grazing of cattle and sheep into wildlife habitats and public lands, coupled with indiscriminate predator control by state and federal agencies, cannot be denied. Nor can the fact that, like the domestic cat, these farmed animals spread various diseases to wildlife while competing for food. It is time to change from “managing” wildlife as a resource to stewarding wildlife — maximizing biodiversity and ecosystem health. That includes preventing domesticated animals like cats from becoming invasive species.
In established urban communities around the world, cats — and dogs, to some degree — have roamed free for centuries, often being fed by well-meaning residents. Such feeding means more offspring and ever-more suffering until effective TNVR — trap, neuter/spay, vaccinate and release — programs are established. Volunteers can still provide food and veterinary care, when feasible, for injured and sick animals.
But this not the only solution to the problem of free-roaming, stray and/or feral cats and dogs. The practice of TNVE/A — trap, neuter/spay, vaccinate, enclose OR adopt out (rehome or put in foster care) should take priority over releasing such animals, especially in rural and suburban communities where many wild, native species are at risk from cat predation. Cats also pose a risk to public health from rabies and other communicable diseases they may carry and transmit to humans, livestock and wildlife.
As for cats helping control rats, that myth has finally been put to rest. They do control mice, but not adult rats, according to recent in-field research. (See “Cats Are No Match for New York City’s Rats” by Sarah Zhang for The Atlantic, Sept. 18, 2018.)
Every municipality now has ordinances prohibiting dog owners from allowing their canine companions to roam free off their property, and the same principle should be applied to owned cats. It is a matter of public health, wildlife protection and the welfare of the cats themselves.
AVMA COLORING BOOK: HELP KIDS STAY SAFE AROUND DOGS
National Dog Bite Prevention Week was April 10 through April 16. A fun way to educate children about preventing dog bites is with the AVMA’s bilingual activity book, “Doggie Do’s and Don’ts.” You can download it for free and print some (or all) of the pages as coloring sheets. They’re great for veterinarians to have in their clinics. Learn more at the following link: ebusiness.avma.org/ProductCatalog/product.aspx?ID=210.
MORE ANIMAL CONCERNS IN UKRAINE
Shelling by the Russian army has so damaged the enclosures of large predators at a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that staff are worried they could escape. Feldman Ecopark may have to euthanize bears, large cats and other animals if they can’t find them temporary housing, the zoo’s founder said. (Full story: Business Insider, April 6)
This debacle — with little coverage of the plight of the unavoidably abandoned, neglected and terrorized farm animals — is a blight on our humanity, calling for more effective and immediate intervention by the unified democracies of the world.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
