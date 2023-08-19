HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
T.W. Andrews 46, Bartlett Yancey 18
R.J. Reynolds 41, High Point Central 12
Oak Grove 49, Southwest Guilford 30
High Point Christian 23, North Wake Saints 7
Providence Grove 24, East Davidson 7
Ledford 24, Glenn 8
Northeast Guilford 12, Ragsdale 7
Southeast Guilford 55, Southern Guilford 6
Randleman 20, Thomasville 7
Starmount 43, Trinity 30
Wheatmore 33, West Davidson 7
