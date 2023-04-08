Camelia

There are more than 260 kinds of camellias, some of which bloom as early as October, though most flower in December or January.

 GWYNN RIDDICK

Throughout history, poets, songwriters and philosophers have expressed the human joy given by the earth through flowers. Odes, sonnets, songs and musings about the joy, love and beauty offered by flowers have been written. At birthdays, holidays, great occasions and everyday living, flowers are often displayed or given to adorn and embellish the event.

Luther Burbank, the famous American plant breeder who developed over 800 varieties of plants, including the Shasta daisy, russet potato and freestone peaches, once said, “Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”

Trending Videos