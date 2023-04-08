Throughout history, poets, songwriters and philosophers have expressed the human joy given by the earth through flowers. Odes, sonnets, songs and musings about the joy, love and beauty offered by flowers have been written. At birthdays, holidays, great occasions and everyday living, flowers are often displayed or given to adorn and embellish the event.
Luther Burbank, the famous American plant breeder who developed over 800 varieties of plants, including the Shasta daisy, russet potato and freestone peaches, once said, “Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
In my small landscape, I get to witness and enjoy an annual parade of different types of flowers from mid-winter through the autumn freeze. They give our family great enjoyment as we see them daily or cut many of them for vases indoors. So far this year, my landscape has had a parade of joyful blooming of hellebores, daffodils, hyacinths, camellias, Distylium, creeping phlox, redbuds, hazelnut, forsythia, viburnum, serviceberry (Amelanchier), blackhaw, paw-paw, and now dogwoods and azaleas.
I am in the process of renovating some small areas of shade to add some more hellebores, calla lilies and ferns. I already have some of all three, but I want more colors and varieties in some shade and partial-shade areas. Right now, I have three ferns: Christmas fern, autumn fern and Japanese painted fern. I plan to add more described by the nursery as follows:
• Tennessee ostrich fern: A classic fern loved by the Victorians. Graceful fronds reach 24-36 inches long and 18 inches wide. A great choice for shady areas near foundations and walls. Fine greenery. Anthyrium pynocarpon.
• Christmas fern: Graceful, voluminous evergreen ferns, used by settlers for Christmas decorations, are superb in borders and foundation plantings. Grows 24-36 inches tall and wide. Polystichum acrostichoides
• Maidenhair fern: Ethereal and delicate, this fern earns its namesake with feathery, circular fronds growing outward in flat fans. Grows 12-26 inches. Adiantum pedatum.
• Lady fern: Versatile and carefree, lacy fronds up to 30 inches tall and 12-24 inches wide create a lush, fluffy form. Superb for cut-flower arrangements. Athyrium filix-femina.
• Cinnamon fern: A big, bold fern that forms a large, lacy, circular mound 2-5 feet tall. In the center of the bright green fronds are clusters of tall stems covered in a creamy down of spores. Very dark green when they first emerge, these stems gradually mature to a rich cinnamon brown. Osmunda cinnamomea.
I now have three colors of hellebores, and I plan to add at least three more varieties for early winter blooming because they will bloom until other spring flowers take their place. Mine started blooming around Christmas and are still blooming, even though we cut many for mid-winter vase use. They also are wonderful companions to such varieties as hostas and ferns that appear later in spring. Hellebores are must-haves for shady spots and patio pots, providing color and interest when everything else is still enjoying its winter hibernation. The new three I have chosen provide great catalog descriptions:
• Confetti cake. Wedding-white flowers feature unexpected burgundy speckles.
• Wedding crasher. Soft pink petals are flecked with dark pink spots.
• Dark and handsome. Its deep maroon-black blooms provide a startling contrast to shaded green spaces glistening with new-fallen snow.
One plant I have chosen but never grown is toad lily (Tricyrtis). These little lilies are real shade-lovers and described by the grower: “Waxy, orchid-like blooms feature unique pistils and stamens for an arresting display. … (They come) in a variety of shades, from dramatic raspberry, to sugary white to butter yellow. There are also bi- and even tri-colored cultivars. Each toad lily flower is heavily dusted and speckled with candy-colored flecks.” Can hardly wait for them to bloom. They are also good as cut flowers for vases.
These three species I have planned are all perennials and also deer-resistant, which is a must for our landscape. So, for the remainder of the year, I look forward to an even bigger “parade of joy” for our landscape.
