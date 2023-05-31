DURHAM — Durham fired its solid waste management director, who formerly worked for the city of High Point, after just three weeks on the job, saying he had falsified his work experience.
James Lyons started working for Durham on May 8. He was fired Tuesday shortly after NC Newsline, a nonprofit news organization, reported that although he claimed to have worked as High Point's solid waste collections superintendent since 2015, he actually held that position only from January 2022 to April 2023.
