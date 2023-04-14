Did it rain at your house last weekend? I was beginning to think we needed to build an ark. We had over 5 inches of rain. I thought we were going to have a rainy Easter Sunday, too. Thankfully, the clouds pushed away, granting us a beautiful day to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord.

After church on Sunday, I headed to my brother’s house, where my family gathered to share a delicious meal. I am not sure how many people gathered, but the crowd included people from a 1-year-old through several in their 90s. There were four generations gathered together, and we all had a great time.

