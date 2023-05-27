HIGH POINT — A Dutch luxury home furnishings brand will establish its U.S. headquarters in downtown High Point.
Eichholtz, a wholesaler of luxury design furniture, lighting and accessories that is based in The Netherlands, will occupy 3,266 square feet on the second floor of The Bedrock at 275 N. Elm Street starting in September, the High Point Economic Development Corp. announced Friday. Eichholtz has leased the space for five years with options to renew.
Eicholtz USA Managing Director Dallas George said in the EDC press release, “High Point is known around the world for furniture and design — we are thrilled to be here in this significant way.”
The City Council authorized up to $169,832 in cash-grant incentives for Eichholtz in March.
George told the City Council in March that the company sees the U.S. as its next growth market after doing business throughout Europe the past 30 years.
The company will move five existing jobs here from out of state and create 10 new positions over three to five years, including operations, finance and sales managerial positions and customer service representatives.
Eichholtz has a 21,488-square-foot High Point Market showroom at 129 S. Hamilton St. and a warehouse at Piedmont Triad International Airport. It considered sites in High Point and elsewhere in the Triad for its U.S. headquarters.
The signing of this lease brings The Bedrock’s Class A office space to 97% occupancy, the EDC said. Eichholtz joins KeyRisk, iHeartMedia of the Triad and Coldwell Banker Advantage of the Triad at The Bedrock, which on the first floor also houses the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall.
