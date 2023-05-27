HIGH POINT — A Dutch luxury home furnishings brand will establish its U.S. headquarters in downtown High Point.

Eichholtz, a wholesaler of luxury design furniture, lighting and accessories that is based in The Netherlands, will occupy 3,266 square feet on the second floor of The Bedrock at 275 N. Elm Street starting in September, the High Point Economic Development Corp. announced Friday. Eichholtz has leased the space for five years with options to renew.

