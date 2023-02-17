NASCAR Daytona 500 Qualifying Auto Racing

Kyle Busch, center, stands on pit road with his crew chief Randall Burnett, left, and car owner, Richard Childress, during qualifying for NASCAR Daytona 500 on Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch peered at a handful of Powerball tickets left behind as part of a giveaway and was told he could have them.

"Better chances of winning that than the Daytona 500," Busch cracked.

