HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford made sure to put crosstown rival High Point Central away early.
The Cowboys scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes to seize control from the outset and rolled past the Bison 9-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday evening at Correll-Morris Field.
“I think we’re getting better every game,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “They’ve committed in practice. We’ve thrown a lot at them, but we’re getting better every game.
“Our seniors have taken a little bit more of a leadership role since we had a little bit of a rocky start to the season. We’ve asked them to take on a little more maturity, a little more character. It’s really a credit to the guys for bringing the team together.”
Joey Hurley had three goals and an assist to lead the Cowboys (5-4), who defeated Central 4-0 last week at Southwest. Yusef Faydi added two goals and two assists, while Kendall Ingram had a goal and three assists.
Zeke Ndayizeye also had two goals while Clark Morris had one. Ethan Hunt, Mitchell Talley and Christian Cain each had one assist as Southwest possessed the ball and connected passes well, particularly in controlling the opening half.
“It was amazing, definitely for this week and beating Grimsley earlier in the week,” said Ingram, a senior. “And it’s moving forward into next week and going to Ragsdale. It’s a new opponent and a big game, so we’ll see. But it was definitely good to end this week with a W.”
The Cowboys opened with scores in the 11th minute by Ingram on a run upfield, in the 17th minute by Hurley on a ball through the defense near the goal, in the 18th minute by Hurley on a chip pass behind the defense, and in the 19th minute by Hurley on a ball ahead to quickly lead 4-0.
“This is one of our first away games,” Ingram said. “So we wanted to bring it all, even though this isn’t our home crowd. We wanted to pick up the energy from our 4-0 game last time. We wanted to do better, so it was definitely bringing that energy.”
Southwest — which finished with a 33-10 advantage in shots for the match, including 19-0 in the first half — tacked on goals in the 33rd minute to lead 5-0 into halftime and added scores in the 45th minute, 56th minute, 72nd minute and the 80th minute to finish off the victory.
Bryan Rivera scored in the 45th minute off a deflection by Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye for the Bison (2-7), who struggled to keep pace during the first half but regrouped and played better in the second half as the Cowboys rotated in more of their reserves.
“I think we could’ve played better,” said Rivera, a senior midfielder/defender. “We need better passing. We need to work harder.”
“It was speed and communication,” senior midfielder Ethan Maxwell said. “Being able to connect those passes.”
Steven Benitez totaled 12 saves for Central, which next plays Tuesday at Mid-State 3A Conference foe Smith. David Merced and Cain (three saves) split time in goal for Southwest, which hosts Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference play Tuesday.
