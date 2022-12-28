2022-12-28 SWG-OG bbb

Oak Grove’s JB Shabazz, left, and Southwest Guilford’s Christian Johnson fight for a rebound during Tuesday’s game against Oak Grove in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford eventually broke free from Oak Grove to win its Christmas tournament opener.

The Cowboys, capitalizing on their size and depth, doubled their lead in the third quarter to beat the Grizzlies 76-50 in the first round of the boys bracket Tuesday in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament at Southwest.

