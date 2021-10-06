WARRENTON — Homecoming weekend for the Warren County football team has been put on hold.
Fresh off a much-needed 44-36 victory over Northwest Halifax last weekend, Warren County will now have to endure a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 issues that have surfaced within the program.
“We had a positive test but everybody is doing well,” Warren County head coach V.J. Hunt said. “This is more of a precautionary thing so that we can prevent this from turning into more than one case.”
Saturday’s game against KIPP Pride, which was meant to be the homecoming matchup for Warren County, has been declared a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The team’s matchup with Rocky Mount Prep also had to be moved from its original Oct. 15 date.
When Warren County returns from quarantine, they will have to play two games in one week barring anymore COVID-19 issues. They will face Rocky Mount Prep on Monday before regrouping to host Northampton County that Friday.
All three local football teams have now been affected by COVID-19 in some way following the positive test at Warren County. Vance County was sidelined for two weeks in September due to its own issues while J.F. Webb had to endure an entire month of no competitive football.
Hunt is disappointed that his team’s luck in preventing exposure to COVID-19 ended up running out but he intends to make the most out of the situation so that Warren County can build off the momentum from their win against Northwest Halifax.
“Our fully-vaccinated guys don’t have to quarantine,” Hunt said. “We’ll work with the guys we have and try to do things virtually with the guys who aren’t vaccinated. This gives us an opportunity to rest and get some guys back but this makes things tough because you don’t have all the guys around and you end up losing your rhythm.”
Due to the cancelation of Saturday’s game, homecoming festivities for Warren County will now take place on senior night against Northampton County in two weeks.
