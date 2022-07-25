Chesterfield County is one of the 29 counties in South Carolina with a high level of COVID-19 cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control there were 77 cases in the county recently. Ten people were hospitalized for the virus.
To determine the COVID-19 Community Level the CDC looks at a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the% of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 data.
Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium, or high.
The% of people testing positive for the virus in Chesterfield County was 21.5.
The CDC recommends people in Chesterfield County wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if your have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
The vaccination rate in Chesterfield County is 46.1% for one shot and 37.76% are fully vaccinated.
