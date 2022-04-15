Because of an editing error, a story in Friday's Enterprise did not provide the date of The Kiwanis Club of High Point's pancake breakfast. next week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. It will be on Saturday, April 23, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive. Tickets are $7 for all you can eat and are available online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or via Facebook @KiwanisHP. Children 6 and under eat free.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Council members want to expand social district
- Interactive art exhibit to brighten stadium
- Wesleyan baseball edges HPCA in extras
- ‘We are on the move.' Biden cites Thomas Built Buses in local speech
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest baseball downs rival Ragsdale
- Rockers fall to Gastonia in exhibition
- Coltrane Festival adds jazz talent
- Foundation spotlights nonprofits
- Ralph Gray Johnson
- Virginia man finds fortune in High Point
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.