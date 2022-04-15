Because of an editing error, a story in Friday's Enterprise did not provide the date of The Kiwanis Club of High Point's pancake breakfast. next week after a two-year break because of the pandemic. It will be on Saturday, April 23, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive. Tickets are $7 for all you can eat and are available online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or via Facebook @KiwanisHP. Children 6 and under eat free.

