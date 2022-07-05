A brief item in Saturday's Enterprise ran the incorrect photo for Josie Perdue, Miss Thomasville’s Outstanding Teen, who placed as first runner-up in the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen pageant that was held at the High Point Theatre June 22-25. Perdue was awarded $4,000 for her first runner-up placement. She also was awarded a talent preliminary award of $500 and a Community Service award of $500.
