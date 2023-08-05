HIGH POINT — A legal dispute is not delaying the city’s plans for a road project designed to improve safety on part of Washington Street that runs parallel to the railroad corridor.
The City Council on Monday will consider awarding a construction contract to relocate a portion of the street about 15 feet away from the steep slope along the tracks near Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.
City voters in 2019 authorized $5 million for the project as part of a general obligation bond package.
According to the city, the embankment is failing due to erosion of the slope, which has encroached to the edge of Washington Street.
Construction is expected to begin in late September and take about eight months to complete.
The city remains in a legal dispute with one of the property owners near the path of the project.
The city in June 2022 filed a condemnation action to acquire a temporary easement on part of the property at the corner of Washington and Underhill streets to serve as a staging area during construction, according to documents filed in Guilford County Superior Court.
The land, which is owned by a company called Loving Care Cremations, would not be permanently taken, according to the city.
It brought the eminent domain action after an agreement couldn’t be reached with the company to acquire the temporary easement, paying $3,368 as compensation for it.
According to court documents, Loving Care Cremations plans to construct a funeral home and cremation service business on the property, which is the site of the former Hoover’s Funeral Home and law office at 1113 Washington St.
Company manager Lisa Tillman claimed that Loving Care Cremations lost a U.S. Small Business Loan for their project because the city would not approve permits for it due to its conflict with the road realignment.
The company filed a counterclaim against the city, which was dismissed by a judge in March.
The city has filed a motion that’s scheduled to be heard next week that, if granted, would dismiss Loving Care Cremation’s remaining claims.
