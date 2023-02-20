Storytime
The Archdale Public Library has resumed in-person storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Come enjoy fun stories, songs, and activities today at 10433 S. Main St., Archdale.
Triad Coin Club
The Triad Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on Lexington Avenue in High Point. Doors to the fellowship hall open at 6:30 p.m. During the meeting, raffles and auctions will be held and light refreshments will be available. Also, 2023 membership dues will be collected. Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month January through November. For more information, contact Robert Ward, club president, by phone at 336-862-0802 after 6 p.m. or by text anytime.
Coble Scholarship applications
The High Point Community Foundation is accepting applications for the J. Howard Coble Scholarship fund for the 2022-23 school year. Open to high school seniors living in Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, as well as other counties in Coble’s former congressional district. Priority will be given to children of U.S. military personnel or U.S. military veterans, members of scouting programs and members of ROTC programs. Scholarship amount is $2,500 and the application deadline is March 31. Apply at https://bit.ly/3IXUf2Q. For information email Amanda Bennett at: amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org
Free WI-FI at library
The Archdale Library is now an access point for FREE Wi-Fi, accessible from the library parking lot, “24/7.” The Wi-Fi is made possible by the state as part of a statewide initiative to provide broadband access to the Internet to school students and the public during the COVID-19 crisis. The Wi-Fi signal is strongest in the library courtyard and in the parking spaces closest to the main library entrance. For more info visit tinyurl.com/ARCHDALELIBRARYNCCONNECT.
