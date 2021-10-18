WASHINGTON — Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, died Monday. He was 84.
In announcing his death from complications of COVID-19, Powell's family said he had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but Peggy Cifrino, Powell's longtime aide, said Powell had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infection. Studies have shown that those cancer patients don't get as much protection from the COVID-19 vaccines as healthier people.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the Army and rose to the rank of four-star general. In 1989 he became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991. A decade later he joined President George W. Bush's Cabinet as the first Black secretary of state.
His legacy was marred when, in February 2003, he went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq at a moment of great international skepticism. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed weapons of mass destruction.
Powell served on High Point University’s National Board of Advisors and delivered HPU’s 2014 commencement address. HPU President Nido Qubein said: "His influence on me and his impact on our institution have been significant and lasting. I will miss my work with him on our National Board of Advisors and beyond.”
At the White House, President Joe Biden said Powell "embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat."
Noting Powell's rise from a childhood in a fraying New York City neighborhood, Biden said, "He believed in the promise of America because he lived it. And he devoted much of his life to making that promise a reality for so many others."
Bush said Monday that he and former first lady Laura Bush were "deeply saddened" by Powell's death.
"He was a great public servant" and "widely respected at home and abroad," Bush said. "And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general and the first Black Pentagon chief, said the news of Powell's death left "a hole in my heart."
"The world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed," Austin said while traveling in Europe. "Alma lost a great husband and the family lost a tremendous father and I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor. "
Condoleezza Rice, Powell's successor at State and the department's first Black female secretary, praised him as "a trusted colleague and a dear friend through some very challenging times."
