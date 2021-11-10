NEW YORK — Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour started with a win thanks to his latest group of stellar freshmen at Duke.
Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help the No. 9 Blue Devils open their coach's final season by beating 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 on Tuesday night in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.
"It was an amazing game that felt so good with the Garden crowd and playing against an outstanding team," Krzyzewski said. "They are tough. and we are tough. That was a big-time game. Really big-time."
Krzyzewski announced that he would retire at the end of the season. The Hall of Famer has won 1,098 games and five national championships in his 42 years coaching the Blue Devils. Overall he has 1,171 wins, the most in the history of the sport.
The two basketball blue bloods, who have quite the history between them on the game's biggest stage, put on a spectacular show to open the season.
Duke, which led by four at halftime, built the advantage to 15 with just under 10 minutes left behind Keels. The Wildcats wouldn't go away, scoring the next 11 points to get to 69-65 on a three-point play by Oscar Tshiebwe with 6:07 left.
That's as close as Kentucky could get.
Keels scored on the Blue Devils' next possession and Banchero followed with a three-point play after a huge block by Mark Williams to start a 7-0 run.
Kentucky only got within six the rest of the way.
Krzyzewski has gone 34-11 at MSG, including winning five of the last six there. The Blue Devils are 39-18 overall at the arena.
Duke hosts Army on Friday night.
