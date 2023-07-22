THOMASVILLE — One of Thomasville’s most popular venues for visitors was designated a Local Historic Landmark at the most recent meeting of the City Council.
Following a public hearing this week to discuss the addition of the T. Austin & Ernestine Lambeth Finch House as a historic landmark, council members voted unanimously to implement the measure to safeguard the site for years to come. The designation ensures the protection of the historic features of the property.
“Just about six years ago, I walked through that property at 17 E. Main St. for the first time,” said Andrew Clement, director and co-owner of the Finch House. “I had a sense that if that property was restored, it could bring a sense of public pride back. That house is not only architecturally important. It’s significant for who built that house and what that family has meant to this community.”
T. Austin Finch, for whom the home gets half its name, inherited the reins of Thomasville Chair Co. from his father and uncle. The company that would later become known as Thomasville Furniture Industries would also become the standard for crafting wooden accoutrements.
Erected in 1921 and enlarged in 1938, the house is situated on a 1.42-acre tax parcel. Finch and his wife constructed the 1921 buildings on a lot that they received as a wedding gift from Ernestine Lambeth Finch’s parents John Walter and Daisy Sumner Lambeth, who then resided in the home located on the parcel adjacent to the property.
A former teacher at Thomasville High School, Clement purchased the Finch House in 2018 with the hope of turning it into a space that could be used for many things. That hope has come to fruition, as it welcomed guests from all over the country — and all over the world — for 165 different events, most notably dozens of immaculate weddings.
Clement has often stated his mission was to “bring people to downtown Thomasville again.” He has seen that transpire with the weddings and a music series that featured artists, both local and from across the country, from April to November.
Beyond that, the venue also supported three different Davidson County nonprofits. The Finch House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
A nationally known industrialist in the first half of the 20th century, Finch grew one small factory into a large, complex corporation. He also was a prominent civic leader, serving on the Thomasville City Council and eventually as the town’s mayor.
The house, which was listed on the National Register for its architectural significance, is “a remarkably intact example of the Renaissance Revival style,” according to an application submitted on behalf of Clement and his wife, Hilary, by Winston-Salem historian Heather Fearnbach. The description cites such exterior features as its white stucco walls, its green tile hip roof, deep eaves supported by shaped rafter ends, wood casement, and double-hung multipane windows and French doors, all of which exemplify the Renaissance Revival style.
These features remain, and the Clements have ensured the heritage is preserved, even as they’ve found a way to commemorate the past by celebrating in the present.
Clement, who purchased the old homeplace of T. Austin Finch on E. Main Street five years ago, embarked on a project years ago that reached a completion of sorts in August 2018, when he held an open house for the opening of the renovated Finch House. The history of the property is not lost on its owners who hope that, in receiving this designation, future generations will share in the excitement this one has experienced with its revival.
“By becoming a historic local landmark, it would ensure that this property is always maintained and is celebrated, that the next steward would carry on the tradition of celebrations,” Clement said.
