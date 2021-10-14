SOPHIA — Christine Naomi Robinson Parrish Lowe, 72, died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.
Christine was born in Asheville, NC on Oct. 24, 1948 to the late James Wade Robinson and Alva Whitmire Robinson. In addition to her parents, her husband J.C. Lowe and a brother, Tommy Robinson and two sisters, Margaret McCall and Karen Scarboro also preceded her in death.
Christine was a loving, caring mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the “light” of her life. She attended Refuge Baptist Church in Trinity and maintained her strong faith in the Lord. Gardening was one of the delights of her life because she loved flowers, also cooking and reading.
Christine is survived by the father of the children, Wayne Parrish; four sons, John Parrish and wife, Angie of Trinity, Brian Parrish of Asheboro, Nolan Parrish and wife, Tammy of Thomasville, David Parrish of Sophia; step-daughters Dixie Lowe of Sophia, Diane Lowe of Thomasville; three sisters, Helen Vanhoy and husband, Ken, Ruby Russell, Ruth Robinson five grandchildren, Brittany, Dillon Parrish and wife, Mandy, Bradley Parrish, Wesley Parrish, Kristin Parrish and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel officiated by Reverend Ron Robinson. Burial will follow in Randolph Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Christine’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.