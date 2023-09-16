Gambling

The old aphorism was never truer: “Laws are like sausages. It’s best not to see them being made.” The big news this week has been the state budget and why, almost three months late, it hasn’t passed.

Casino gambling is the stumbling block. House Speaker Tim Moore announced there weren’t enough votes in his chamber to pass the gambling bill, a proposal that would establish four casinos in our state. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger strongly favors casino passage. One of them would be in his home county.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.