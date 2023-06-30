HIGH POINT — When comic book enthusiast Gene Shanks battled kidney cancer last year, he encountered a side effect he hadn’t given much thought — medical expenses.

OOF!!

Interested?

A premiere party for “Mr. Gene Is Out of His Mind” will be held July 9, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Cafe Pasta, 305 State St., Greensboro. For more information about the party or to order the comic book, contact Gene Shanks at odysseygene@gmail.com.