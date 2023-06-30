HIGH POINT — When comic book enthusiast Gene Shanks battled kidney cancer last year, he encountered a side effect he hadn’t given much thought — medical expenses.
OOF!!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 2:16 am
HIGH POINT — When comic book enthusiast Gene Shanks battled kidney cancer last year, he encountered a side effect he hadn’t given much thought — medical expenses.
OOF!!
“When you fight cancer,” the 56-year-old High Point man says, “you fight two different battles — the disease first, and then the bill.”
KAPOW!!
“With inflation, it’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet,” Shanks continues. “And my rent just went up, so there goes the money I was gonna pay to my cancer bill creditors.”
POOF!!
Now, though, Shanks has come up with an unusual way to help pay off his approximately $8,000 cancer debt — he’s publishing his own comic book. The book, “Mr. Gene Is Out of His Mind,” is due back from the printer July 7, and Shanks has a premiere party scheduled for July 9.
“I was trying to think of what I could do to increase my income, other than just asking for a raise,” says Shanks, who works for a local screen-printing company.
“I tried the Go Fund Me thing, and I got a little bit of response from it, but I also felt like, why should I ask people to just give me money for my problem? I should give them something back.”
That’s when he hit on the idea of a comic book. Shanks used to manage a comic book shop in Winston-Salem, so he has plenty of friends in the local comic book community.
He’s also a graduate of the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art, he has years of experience as a graphic designer, and publishing a comic book is a dream he’s harbored for a long time.
The book, featuring original illustrations and storylines — and advertising, which helped cover the cost of printing — will be a limited-edition release, with only 1,000 copies printed, Shanks says. Furthermore, only the first 100 copies will be signed and numbered, adding to the exclusivity and appeal for collectors.
Copies will sell for $9.99 apiece.
Last year, Shanks had cancerous growths removed from both of his kidneys. He was fortunate that he didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation, but he still has residual medical expenses to take care of.
“The idea is for this book to be sold out by the end of the year so I can pay off that debt,” he says.
ZOWIE!!
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
A premiere party for “Mr. Gene Is Out of His Mind” will be held July 9, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Cafe Pasta, 305 State St., Greensboro. For more information about the party or to order the comic book, contact Gene Shanks at odysseygene@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.