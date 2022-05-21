DEAR READERS: More than 500 wolves have been killed recently in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, jeopardizing a long-term ecosystem research project in Yellowstone National Park. The project was “one of the best models for understanding the behaviors and dynamics of a wolf population unexploited by humans,” said National Park Service wildlife biologist Doug Smith, who added that researchers are trying to salvage “what we have left of it.” (Full story: Science, Jan. 31)
This is, unfortunately, not the only distressing news item about wolves of late. Back in February, a federal judge in California ordered the gray wolf back under the safeguards of the Endangered Species Act. Now, the U.S. Department of Justice is appealing this federal court ruling. The Biden administration’s commitment to addressing biodiversity and conservation is clearly now in question.
Wolves are more than just another endangered species. They are sentient beings, like us, with families, social bonds, emotional intelligence and instinctual and learned survival skills. Having raised their cubs during my research into canid behavior, I have come to know and respect them, and I enjoy their trust and affection. But wolves do not make appropriate pets, nor do most wolf-dog hybrids, the breeding of which I advise against.
Those who do not see wolves as sacred, or at least as kindred spirits in many ways, must step out of the confines of anthropocentrism. Then we may save the wolves from extinction, along with our own humanity. Where there is collective existential ignorance, nature becomes our nemesis. Where there is respect for all life, nature becomes our apotheosis.
Until ranchers, hunters and others stop justifying their persecution of and endless war against wolves, perhaps we will always be at war with each other.
The end of objectifying and exploiting others, human or nonhuman, comes with the cultivation of empathy and compassion. These are the hallmarks of a civilized society and of a more evolved human species. Those who love to be in nature but also love to kill for sport pervert and demean the beauty and power of the natural world — a world in which they could, if they chose, find infinitely greater satisfaction and fulfillment. A camera is a good substitute for hunting gear.
In protecting wolves and conserving their habitats, we rise to the challenge of responsible planetary stewardship. Where there is no sense of kinship with other beings, we can kill with equanimity. Encouraging a sense of kinship with all life should be an essential part of every child’s education.
“Better to light one candle than to curse the darkness” is the fitting inscription on the Christopher Award I was given for my children’s book “The Wolf.” I pray that the spirit of the wolves and the wild will light everyone’s candle and illuminate our passion to protect, conserve and love without limits.
BAN WILDLIFE KILLING CONTESTS ON FEDERAL PUBLIC LANDS
I encourage my readers to voice their support for H.R. 7398: the Prohibit Wildlife Killing Contests Act of 2022. Every year, bobcats, coyotes, foxes and other wildlife are targeted in cruel and senseless wildlife killing contests. Participants compete to kill the most animals for cash and prizes. Hundreds of animals may fall victim, and are typically discarded like trash after the prizes are awarded. For details, go to projectcoyote.org.
These targeted species, regarded as “varmints” by those who enjoy killing them and want to justify doing so, actually play a vital role in maintaining the health of their ecosystems. From the medical perspective of One Health, they therefore benefit humanity by helping control populations of rodents and other small animals that harbor diseases transmissible to humans.
DEAR DR. FOX: I was appalled and sickened after reading about the abusive breeding of flat-faced dogs. I never knew this practice existed. Would you please consider doing a companion piece on the humans who own these dogs? Here in Florida, many people showcase their companion dogs, usually the flat-faced or inbred miniature varieties, by taking them out in strollers — after dressing them in bows and frilly collars — so others can ooh and ahh over how cute they look. My husband and I turn away in disgust. — A.M.K., Naples, Florida
DEAR A.M.K.: I know that many informed and caring readers will agree with you — but those who breed, sell and own such genetically impaired dogs will take offense. Their claim to “love” these dogs is all very well, but love is just another four-letter word when it comes to their breed standards. These must be changed so that extreme deformities are eliminated.
These dogs often require delivery by cesarean section, followed by special veterinary attention throughout life, including corrective surgical procedures. Regrettable for all involved. I appreciate your concerns.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.