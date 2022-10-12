HPTNWS-10-13-22 Thursday
Editor today: Guy Lucas, 804-980-0079
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HPTNWS-10-13-22 Thursday
Editor today: Guy Lucas, 804-980-0079
ISSUE NUMBER
Volume 139, No. 301
(PUBLISHED FOR DWIGHT FLATER OF HIGH POINT)
A1
HPTNWS-10-13-22 SKYBOX
.
News lead: HPTNWS-10-13-22 TRANSITION - with photo (can go on the jump)
Centerpiece: HPTNWS-10-13-22 REGISTRATION - with 2 photos
HPTNWS-10-13-22 SKATE - with photo (can go on jump)
HPTNWS-10-13-22 DIVERSITY
A2 (JUMPS, ETC.)
A3 (LOCAL, STATE, NATION)
HPTNWS-10-13-22 EXPERT - with mug
HPTNWS-10-13-22 SCHOLARSHIPS
HPTNWS-10-13-22 HPHA
A4 (LOCAL, STATE, NATION)
HPTNWS-10-13-22 POLICE REPORT
HPTNWS-10-13-22 CAR SHOW
HPTNWS-10-13-22 STRAYS
A5 (OBITS, NATION, WORLD)
A6 (OBITS IF NEEDED, NATION, WORLD)
A7 (SPORTS)
News lead: BBN—NLDS-PHILLIES-BRAVES - if rain delays this past deadline, move ACC Tournament story to news lead and Panthers-Walker up to fourth story on sports front.
Centerpiece: HPTSPTS-10-13-22 CROSS-COUNTRY - with photo(s)
HPTSPTS-10-13-22 SOCCER
BKC--ACC-TOURNAMENT DEPTH
A8 (SPORTS)
HPTSPTS-10-13-22 PREP ROUNDUP
Sports agate
FBN--PANTHERS-WALKER
FBN—PRO PICKS - if there is room
FBN--COWBOYS-PRESCOTT - if there is room
BBA--ALDS-GUARDIANS-STRIKEOUTS - if there is room
A9 (10-13-22 FEATURE-FULL)
A10 (10-13-22 COMICS - TIER 2 - HISTORY)
A11 (CLASSIFIED)
A12 (WEATHER, SPORTS)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.