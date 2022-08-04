HPTNWS-08-05-22 Friday
Editor today: Guy Lucas, 804-980-0079
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 4:55 pm
ISSUE NUMBER
Volume 139, No. 214
PUBLISHED FOR JOHNNY POPLIN OF HIGH POINT
A1
News lead: HPTNWS-08-05-22 COUNTY (from meeting that starts 5 Eastern)
Centerpiece: HPTNWS-08-05-22 RECESSION - with 2 photos (one for jump page)
BC-SCI--Hurricane Outlook
If a fourth story is needed: AP-US-Monkeypox
A2 (JUMPS, ETC.)
A3 (LOCAL, STATE, NATION)
HPTNWS-08-05-22 POLICE REPORT
HPTNWS-08-05-22 SHOOTING
HPTNWS-08-05-22 JOHN ROSEMOND (this is announcement of him speaking here, not his column)
A4 (LOCAL, STATE, NATION)
A5 (LOCAL, STATE, NATION, WORLD)
HPTNWS-08-05-22 FAITH CALENDAR
HPTNWS-08-05-22 DONATION
AP-US-Mormon-Church-Sex-Abuse-Takeaways
A6 (OBITS, NATION, WORLD)
A7 (OBITS IF NEEDED, NATION, WORLD)
A8 (SPORTS)
Top story: CAR--NASCAR-MICHIGAN PREVIEW
Centerpiece: HPTSPTS-08-05-22 WYNDHAM - with AP photo(s) and box of tee times (AP budget does not say that GLF--WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP will have photos, so if there are none move this story to the top story position and make the NASCAR story the centerpiece)
HPTSPTS-08-05-22 ROCKERS - with photo(s) (game starts 6:30 Eastern, so it will be close to deadline)
HPTSPTS-08-05-22 LOCAL ROUNDUP
If the Rockers story doesn’t come in by deadline, use FBN--WATSON-LEGAL CASES
A9 (SPORTS)
Sports agate
EU-RUSSIA-GRINER
A10 (AD)
A11 (8-5 FUN AND GAMES)
A12 (8-5 COMICS)
A13 (CLASSIFIED)
A14 (WEATHER, SPORTS)
