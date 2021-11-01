South of the Border’s iconic sombrero recently came down temporarily, leading some to wonder what was going on with the Dillon County, S.C., roadside attraction.
It’s not closing, but there are a lot of changes coming, general manager Timmy Townsend said.
“We are currently making room for some new projects,” he said. “We are still open for business.”
So far, part of South of the Border’s motel as well as the T-shirt shop and the Ice Cream Fiesta have been torn down. No decision has been made about what will go in those spaces.
The Mexican-themed attraction will expand its small gas station, and the Sombrero Restaurant is being remodeled.
South of the Border is a frequent stop for thousands of drivers each year because it is along Interstate 95 near U.S. Hwy. 301 and U.S. 501.
There is not a definite timeline for completing the construction, Townsend said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.