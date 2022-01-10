HIGH POINT — Given another opportunity, Jalen Bennett hit a free throw that put the T.W. Andrews boys ahead with 0.6 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders defeated Calvary Day 65-64 Saturday in the nightcap of the Battle of the State Invitational at Andrews.
Bennett rebounded a missed 3 and was trying to put up a follow shot when he was fouled. He missed both free throws, but a Calvary player clapped during Bennet’s second attempt and was called for violating a rule against “disconcerting” a player shooting a free throw. Bennett was awarded another try and came through.
“The guy was clapping right beside me and it kind of threw me off,” Bennett said. “The call really surprised me. I’ve never seen anything like that. When they called it, I was thinking I had a second chance to end the game, and I ended it.”
Bennett, a junior guard, said it was the first time that he shot free throws with a chance to win the game.
“I was really nervous to begin with,” Bennett said. “When I got the second chance, I had gotten all the nervousness out. I shot it like I was in practice.”
Calvary’s desperation shot at the buzzer fell way short.
“The way the game ended was crazy,” Andrews head coach Cory Dumas said.
The Red Raiders, who rallied from 15 down with 2:20 to go in third quarter to five up with just under six minutes left in regulation, led 64-60 with 20.4 seconds left. Calvary’s Elijah Johnson hit a lean-in jumper with 12.7 ticks to go and was fouled. Johnson missed the free throw, but Calvary got the rebound. Johnson was fouled and made both shots to make it 64-64 with 8.8 seconds left.
On Andrews’ final possession, the ball went to Keshawn Gunthrop on a wing. He launched the 3 that missed with time running out, and Bennett grabbed the rebound.
“The shot from the wing was the first option,” Dumas said. “But the thing of it was, I wanted them to get to the rim. But I told them if they got an available shot to take it. If we make it, cool. If we don’t, I could live with it because it was an open shot and a good look.
“The way the play was drawn up, it’s normally for that shot to be there. But I wanted them to attack because usually that’s a higher percentage shot and it’s a better chance for getting to the line and earning it, particularly in a tight game like that.”
Dumas said he told everyone to crash the boards when a shot was taken.
“Jalen, the athlete that he is, he attacked the ball,” Dumas said, “Fortunately for us, he was the one that got to it first and he had the presence of mind to go back up with it. That was key, him having the court awareness, knowing the clock time and situation to make the right play.”
D.J. Jackson led the Red Raiders with 23 points, including 10 in the first quarter and two free throws and two key buckets late in the fourth. Bennett finished with 11 and Corey Pate had 15.
Jaydin Spillman, a 6-9 center, led Calvary with 18 points and gave Andrews fits on both ends of the floor, scoring from close in on offense and blocking shots on defense. Asher Tolbert, a 3-point specialist, added 14. Rob Young had 12 and Johnson 10.
Dumas said the victory was special for him because he was an assistant for eight years at Calvary.
“Their coach gave me my start,” Dumas said. “So, everything has come around full circle.”
The game was the fourth in five days for Andrews, which is off this week during exams.
“I was worried about our legs tonight, but we pushed through,” Dumas said.
gmsith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.