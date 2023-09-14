ARCNWS-09-14-23 BABY CAFE

Monica Vereen, a community engagement partner with Novant Health, talks with Mary Younts and her daughter at the homecoming gathering of Thomasville’s two Baby Cafe support groups.

 SPECIAL | ATN

THOMASVILLE — New and expecting parents are invited to bring their children to the Baby Cafe at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville to celebrate the growth of the children and reunite with one another. As a floating event, the families can drop in and visit for as long as they want.

The group is part of Baby Cafe USA, a network of free, informal breastfeeding support groups. The one at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph St., has been meeting for five years — on Thursdays between 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. — and continues to grow. There is a second at the local YMCA, 1010 Mendenhall St., that meets on Mondays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The two groups came together on a recent Saturday to host a homecoming celebration.