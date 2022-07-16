DEAR READERS: Soon after Eurasian H5N1 avian influenza began spreading through wild and domestic birds in North America, reports of unexplained mammalian illnesses began surfacing. It became clear that the virus was affecting foxes, bobcats, coyotes, skunks and other mammals, too.
Scientists say mammals are likely being exposed by eating infected wild birds. Red foxes have been infected and died in at least seven states; in Europe, foxes, otters, a lynx, a polecat and a badger have tested positive. These few sick animals brought in and tested are probably the tip of the iceberg, with many more dying in the wild, undetected. One person in the U.S. and one in the U.K. have also been infected. (Full story: The New York Times, June 18)
More than 27 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been killed — or “depopulated,” to use the industry’s term — since February in the U.S. to prevent the spread of this disease. Many of these animals were inhumanely killed by ventilation shutdown.
The first confirmed case of avian flu in a mammal in Washington state was in four baby raccoons at Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco. This is also the first confirmed case of avian flu in raccoons in North America, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. (Full story: The Seattle Times, June 17)
These reports make it imperative that cats be kept indoors, since they could become infected and bring the virus into the home. Cats can succumb to some influenza virus strains and infect people. They can also contract and pass along various other diseases from wildlife.
To avoid accelerating the spread of this disease, bird feeders should be sterilized with bleach and hot water and then rinsed and dried. Only small amounts of feed should be put out, so as not to attract too many birds, which would simply help spread the virus. It may be best not to feed birds until this danger passes.
DEAR DR. FOX: I want to say how much your book “Dog Body, Dog Mind” helped me with my rescued border collie, Millie, when the time came to have her euthanized in-home. That was the best decision after her vet determined that her kidneys were failing. She was 14 years old.
I am still mourning her loss, even though I was prepared for it. I was not prepared to grieve so much for her. I know it will pass, but any more advice from you would be appreciated. Our family will have a burial ceremony at a local pet cemetery, and I am putting together a photo album and slideshow about her life, which is keeping me busy. — J.H., Minneapolis, Minnesota
DEAR J.H.: Yes, there is much in my book that will help you in the grieving process, thanks to the many dogs who educated me. Perhaps there is some solace in knowing that the greater the grief one feels following the death of an animal companion, the greater the love experienced and shared.
Let go of all guilt for feeling you did not do enough, or for feeling relief from the burden; the spirit of your beloved is now free. As I detail in my writings, that spirit may return to visit you in your dreams — and sometimes when you are awake. But let it go. Let it all go, and accept the love you remember, which will be a part of your soul forever.
When we face the death of a beloved animal companion, we face our own mortality. We reflect on how our own virtues of trust, loyalty and devotion measure up to those the animal embodied.
AKC’S WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW DEBACLE
I consider it an outrageous demonstration of human self-indulgence and lack of empathy that French bulldog Winston won Best in Show (Reserve) at the American Kennel Club’s Westminster Dog Show. Like other members of his genetically disabled breed, poor Winston has almost no muzzle. His pushed-in face and associated abnormalities guarantee, even with some corrective surgery, a shorter life than the average dog, and a lifetime of breathing difficulties.
French bulldog standards need to be changed immediately. No dogs with extreme brachycephaly, which is the term used for this human-selected inherited abnormality, should be permitted in dog shows or used in advertising, which only encourages their propagation and popularity.
ANOTHER DOG FOOD RECALL
From fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts: “Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with sell-by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.”
The company stated that “a small portion of the (contaminated) lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets.” The lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.