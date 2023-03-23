HIGH POINT — High Point Arts Council leaders say $1 million in federal funds could be used to help the city become an “arts and design mecca.”
Executive Director Alexandria Arpajian told the City Council in a briefing Monday that American Rescue Plan Act funds could support a variety of arts programming, marketing, staffing and grants.
“We need resources to make all of that happen. We need capacity. We need money. We need people to pull off all of these big things,” she said. “What I see as a great opportunity is the ARPA dollars that are on the table. This is a once-in-a-lifetime investment that we have the opportunity to really lean into becoming this mecca.”
The city has made up to $5.8 million of its share of ARPA funds available for grant applications from nonprofits until April 17.
Arpajian said after her presentation that the arts council was not directly requesting ARPA funds from the city but was advocating for the funds to be invested in the arts community as a whole.
“It was more of a conversation to launch an idea we have that will hugely impact our arts community with potential grant funding, and we are hopeful that this money will be utilized to support our arts and design community,” she said.
Another objective of her talk was to keep the council apprised of new initiatives and changes being made at the arts council, she said.
Since she started the job six months ago, Arpajian said, the arts council has implemented new programming, brought in new staff and is adding diversity to its board, not just in terms of race but in age and skill set as well.
“All of this together, I kind of see as a big rebrand for the arts council,” she said.
Her idea is that ARPA funds could be deployed in two phases of $500,000 each. The first part would be devoted to grants for several types of initiatives, such as training for arts agencies on how to reach new audiences and build financial sustainability, as well as artist-in-residency programs.
A second phase would address the need for more marketing for the arts and facilitate hiring of a development officer and events and entertainment manager.
Also proposed is $150,000 for capital and design improvements to the arts council’s Centennial Station headquarters.
After her presentation, council members praised Arpajian and the arts council for the proposal.
“You are the energy that we’ve wanted for a while,” Councilman Victor Jones said. “Not taking anything away from anyone in the past, but you bring such a breath of fresh air to what we want in an arts council.”
Councilman Cyril Jefferson said the organization was putting forth bold ideas that could benefit the city’s revitalization efforts as a whole.
“Everything I’ve been hearing all over town — there’s quite a buzz about the work you all are doing to improve the culture there, the exciting events that have been put on already, and about the events that are coming this summer,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.