ARCHDALE — A business is considering a major economic development project in Archdale, according to a legal advertisement posted Wednesday.
An “unnamed corporation” is proposing to invest $36 million in real and personal property in the city in a project that would create 129 full-time jobs, the notice states.
The Archdale City Council and Randolph County Board of Commissioners have scheduled a joint public hearing for Feb. 6 to consider authorizing $656,498 in incentives for the project, with $440,613 from the county and $215,885 from the city.
Randolph County Economic Development Corp. President Kevin Franklin said more information about the project may be released at the public hearing, although the name of the company could be kept confidential.
He said the county is competing with out-of-state sites for the project.
The jobs would pay salaries equal to or exceeding the county’s average annual wage of $43,080, he said.
The 129 jobs figure is the same number of positions associated with another recently announced project in Archdale, Sumitomo Forestry America, which Franklin said is unrelated to the new potential project. The forestry company announced in December that it plans to build a $19.5 million, 120,000-square-foot plant at 300 Roelee St. just south of Interstate 85 that will produce building materials used in residential and commercial projects, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels.
