ARCHDALE — A recent Archdale City Council budget retreat provided a glimpse into the rising costs that law enforcement departments are facing.

Archdale Police Chief David Jones provided City Council with his estimates on what the police department expects to need in its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, and beyond. Jones indicated that the plan calls for three replacement police cars. Those vehicles have been ordered, and $36,000 has been included for upfitting the equipment in the vehicles.

