ARCHDALE – The Market City Volleyball Camp is hosting a volleyball instructional camp that will be conducted by former University of North Carolina head coach Joe Sagula and his staff on July 18 at the Carl and Linda Grubb family YMCA. All 72 slots in the camp are full.

Sagula, who retired from coaching in January of 2023, is the winningest coach in UNC history with a 662-384 record over 33 seasons and compiling a mark of 865-507 for his 42-year career as a Division I head coach. He led the Tar Heels to 15 of its 19 NCAA tournament appearances and seven conference titles and three ACC tournament titles. He was selected ACC coach of the year five times and AVCA regional coach of the year four times.