VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62M Trinity, will host “Twists and Turns” vacation Bible school July 31-Aug. 4. 5:15-8:30 p.m. There will be a vacation Bible school Registration Water Party July 29, 1-4 p.m. at church. Featuring a water slide with snacks and fun for all. Bring your bathing suit and towel. Register by calling 336-880-5474.