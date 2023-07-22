HIGH POINT – Until 1989, when the company declared bankruptcy, Seaboard Chemical Corp. in Jamestown dealt in the dirty business of solvents and fuels. Now the fallow property on Riverdale Drive lies behind a locked gate and a thicket of pine trees that some local residents call the “1,4-Dioxane forest.”

The groundwater beneath the former Seaboard site is highly contaminated with 1,4-Dioxane, a known carcinogen and what federal regulators call an “emerging compound” — relatively unknown chemicals that are being detected more often and more widely in the air, dirt and drinking water supplies.