HIGH POINT – Until 1989, when the company declared bankruptcy, Seaboard Chemical Corp. in Jamestown dealt in the dirty business of solvents and fuels. Now the fallow property on Riverdale Drive lies behind a locked gate and a thicket of pine trees that some local residents call the “1,4-Dioxane forest.”
The groundwater beneath the former Seaboard site is highly contaminated with 1,4-Dioxane, a known carcinogen and what federal regulators call an “emerging compound” — relatively unknown chemicals that are being detected more often and more widely in the air, dirt and drinking water supplies.
Like a separate chemical family known as PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane is considered a “forever chemical” that lingers in the environment for decades, if not hundreds of years.
High Point’s East Side wastewater treatment plant is across Riverdale Drive from the old Seaboard site.
In May of this year, as part of its monitoring requirements, the city of High Point notified state regulators that 1,4-Dioxane levels leaving the East Side plant had reached 681 parts per billion. Subsequent testing by DEQ showed concentrations approaching 1,000 ppb.
Neither the EPA nor the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality have established legally enforceable limits on the chemical’s level in wastewater discharges. State regulators have established a health advisory goal of 0.35 parts per billion in drinking water supplies, though there is no enforcement mechanism for that goal.
While Seaboard has leached 1,4-Dioxane through the groundwater into Randleman Lake, the drinking water supply for Greensboro and many Guilford County municipalities, the connection between the old chemical plant and the High Point wastewater treatment plant is less clear.
DEQ representatives have briefed N.C. Environmental Management Commission members on an investigation into the source, which so far has been inconclusive.
High Point officials continue to sample areas throughout the wastewater collection system.
Companies that manufacture plastic and polyester resins often produce the compound as a manufacturing byproduct. Other processes use 1,4-Dioxane as a solvent and degreaser. The compound is present in some cosmetics, shampoos, paints, dyes, adhesives and cleaning products. 1,4-Dioxane, like PFAS, is seemingly everywhere.
1,4-Dioxane enters drinking water supplies when industries discharge the compound in their wastewater into municipal treatment plants. Since traditional treatment technologies can’t remove 1,4-Dioxane, it persists in the wastewater as it enters rivers, lakes and streams that are used for drinking water.
Greensboro is in its third and final year of a consent order with the state to reduce 1,4-Dioxane discharge levels from the city’s T.Z. Osborne wastewater treatment to just 23 parts per billion. While this is higher than the health advisory goal, the limit was set based in part on dilution in the waterways.
The city has succeeded, according to a DEQ presentation to the Environmental Management Commission. In 2021 1,4-Dioxane levels leaving the Osborne plant spiked at more than 900 ppb. In the first four months of 2023, the highest concentration was roughly 5 ppb.
Greensboro achieved this by extensive sampling and cracking down on industries that use or produce 1,4-Dioxane. Shamrock Environmental, which transports industrial waste, and Lanxess, a chemical company, were identified as industrial sources of the compound.
Lanxess discontinued using 1,4-Dioxane altogether and replaced it with another chemical.
EMC chairwoman Robin Smith found those results encouraging.
“It’s encouraging that the source of the spikes would be identified and addressed without major treatment costs,” she said. “There are other ways to eliminate the sources.”
NC Newsline is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization based in Raleigh.
