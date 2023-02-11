Special appreciation and respect to retired police officer and classmate Larry Royal for sharing a most valuable resource held by his mother, the late Mrs. Helen Royal, who served as an employee of the High Point Public Schools. The valuable resource is titled “History of the High Point Public Schools — 1897-1993” by educator Michael G. Pierce.
I am grateful to God for the opportunity to be educated in the High Point Public Schools from 1959-1971. My parents, Mr. Otis Tyson Sr. and Mrs. Christine Johnson Tyson, spiritual nurturing, renowned educators and community leaders led me to a fruitful, productive, and increased lifestyle.
During African American History Month, I am privileged to share firsthand experiences, with a focus on 1968, which highlights “full integration” within the High Point Public Schools. I was a ninth-grade student at Griffin Junior High School when we were informed that the famed William Penn High School would close. Many thoughts, feelings, and fears were expressed. It was a given for African American children at that time that we would attend William Penn High School. Again, the influence of parents, spiritual leaders, renowned educators, and community leaders well prepared us for the shift.
High school students in the High Point Public Schools were assigned to Andrews High School, Central High School, and Ragsdale High School in 1968. We entered uncharted territory. Some of us had been together since 1959, and in 1968 we were divided. Through it all we continued relationships. We had a solid foundation instilled in us from parents, spiritual leaders, renowned educators, and community leaders. We rose to the occasion. Needless to say, we faced challenges and some adversity. Through it all we maintained balance, formed new relationships, new partnerships, embraced new endeavors, and grew together.
Our classmates are history-makers, and we made history. From segregation to desegregation to integration, the High Point Public Schools made it happen. We made it work. In his publication, Michael G. Pierce noted that all sides and races exhibited cooperative spirits. Although some of us were not happy with the closing of the famed William Penn High School, we did not exhibit extreme conflict and strife like that experienced in other parts of the country. My nephew, Tyrone E. Johnson, honorable High Point city councilman, addressed the CAR (Central, Andrews, Ragsdale) Class of 1971 at a recent class reunion. He commended classmates for representing our great city with fortitude through challenges faced while forging new conditions and new relationships. Classmate William M. Spencer Jr. led our class reunion.
I am most grateful to God for the opportunity to learn and grow in the High Point Public Schools from 1959-1971. Upon graduating from my famed, second alma mater, Winston-Salem State University, in 1975, I returned to the High Point Public Schools. My husband, the Rev. Bobby W. Green Jr., is the first to acknowledge that I am the first African American High Point Central High School graduate to return and teach at that school. I served 11 of 43 years in public education in North Carolina on the staff of High Point Central High School.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s “a dream deferred” became a “dream fulfilled” in the High Point Public Schools in 1968.
Gwendolyn Johnson-Green is a retired North Carolina educator.
