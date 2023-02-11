Special appreciation and respect to retired police officer and classmate Larry Royal for sharing a most valuable resource held by his mother, the late Mrs. Helen Royal, who served as an employee of the High Point Public Schools. The valuable resource is titled “History of the High Point Public Schools — 1897-1993” by educator Michael G. Pierce.

I am grateful to God for the opportunity to be educated in the High Point Public Schools from 1959-1971. My parents, Mr. Otis Tyson Sr. and Mrs. Christine Johnson Tyson, spiritual nurturing, renowned educators and community leaders led me to a fruitful, productive, and increased lifestyle.

Gwendolyn Johnson-Green is a retired North Carolina educator.

