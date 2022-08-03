2022 RAGSDALE SCHEDULE
2022 RAGSDALE SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Northeast Guilford
Aug. 26 Glenn
Sept. 2 at Oak Grove
Sept. 9 Open date
Sept. 16 at Northern Guilford*
Sept. 23 at Page*
Sept. 30 Southeast Guilford*
Oct. 7 Grimsley*
Oct. 14 Northwest Guilford*
Oct. 21 at Southwest Guilford*
Oct. 28 Western Guilford*
*— Metro 4A Conference game
