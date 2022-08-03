2022 EAST DAVIDSON SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Providence Grove
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
2022 EAST DAVIDSON SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Providence Grove
Aug. 26 Wheatmore
Sept. 2 at Trinity
Sept. 9 Ledford
Sept. 16 Lexington*
Sept. 23 Open date
Sept. 30 at North Rowan*
Oct. 7 at Salisbury*
Oct. 14 South Davidson*
Oct. 21 Thomasville*
Oct. 28 at West Davidson*
*— Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference game
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.