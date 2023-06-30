HPTNWS-07-01-23 CATS.jpg

The public can vote online until Wednesday, July 5, at 4 p.m., to name the new sand kittens at the N.C. Zoo

 SPECIAL | NC ZOO

TRIAD – The NC Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for sand cat kitten triplets born on May 11.

The triplets are two females and one male. All of the proposed names were chosen by zookeepers.