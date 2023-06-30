TRIAD – The NC Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for sand cat kitten triplets born on May 11.
The triplets are two females and one male. All of the proposed names were chosen by zookeepers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TRIAD – The NC Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for sand cat kitten triplets born on May 11.
The triplets are two females and one male. All of the proposed names were chosen by zookeepers.
People can vote online until Wednesday, July 5, at 4 p.m. The public can find a link to the poll on the zoo's website at nczoo.org. The winning names will be announced on Friday, July 7.
Female names
• Cleo (Cleopatra): iconic queen of Egypt, Greek name meaning “glory of the father”
• Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh"): Arabic name meaning “princess”
• Cyra ("SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”
• Safiya (“Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”
• Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”
Male names
• Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon, also god of youth and healing
• Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless, Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”
• Horus (“HOR-uhs”): Egyptian god of the sky, represents qualities such as power and strength
• Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Egyptian god of the afterlife, name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”
• Ra (“Rah”): Egyptian god of the sun, king of all deities of ancient Egypt
Sand cats are small and mighty hunters who kill venomous snakes in the desert. Though they appear adorable – with big ears and eyes and petite frames – looks can be deceiving. Zookeepers are quick to tell you they are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets.
Sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia. Nocturnal in nature, they quickly adapt to the extreme climate of desert environments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.