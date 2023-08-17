ARCNWS-08-17-23 WHEATMORE FOOTBALL.jpg

Wheatmore’s Ashtin Bennett, an offensive lineman, runs an agility drill during a preseason practice.

 LAURA GREENE | PMG

TRINITY — Wheatmore head football coach Philip Yarbrough is far more enthused heading into this season than in the past three.

The Warriors have juniors and seniors at a number of key positions and have far more athletes participating than they’ve had recently as they seek a turnaround from winning just seven games since 2020.