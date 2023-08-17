TRINITY — Wheatmore head football coach Philip Yarbrough is far more enthused heading into this season than in the past three.
The Warriors have juniors and seniors at a number of key positions and have far more athletes participating than they’ve had recently as they seek a turnaround from winning just seven games since 2020.
“The last couple of years for me as a coach have been really hard,” Yarbrough said. “This group for me — I don’t want to say they brought me back — but they have reenergized me with their passion and work ethic. I can’t say enough about them. It’s crazy. If we don’t win any games this year, I don’t think there’s a better group to coach. When it’s like that, how can you not win some games?”
Yarbrough looks to win as the Warriors return 28 players and added 10 while just six were lost to graduation.
The returning players include quarterback Riley Strickland; two-way athletes who include running back/defensive back Johnathan Kelly, receiver/defensive back Trey Swanney and receiver/defensive back Sa’Cory Maryland; linemen Austin Bennett, Andrew Morris and Dominic DeWitt; plus receiver Danny Criag and Jacob Ward in the secondary.
Strickland threw for over 700 yards last season in directing the offense as a sophomore.
Kelly, who will be a junior, rushed for over 700 yards, had over 150 receiving yards and 30 tackles in 2022. He’s averaged 4 yards per carry for his career.
Swanney had nearly 200 yards receiving, 110 yards rushing and nearly 30 tackles. Maryland netted over 110 yards receiving, just over 152 yards in kickoff returns and made 16 tackles. Craig had nearly 150 yards receiving.
Joe Nathan, Brandon Johnson, Max Smith and Tristan Hammonds should also see time at wideout.
“We have a lot of depth at wide receiver,” Yarbrough said. “That’s going to be a strength of our team.”
Because the Warriors are older and more mature, Yarbrough will try to run the ball more.
“Being able to reestablish the run game, we can dictate the tempo more, especially in a four-minute offense and punching it in down at the end zone,” Yarbrough explained, “There’s a shift in philosophy. We’ve tried to spread people out and throw it around because we weren’t big enough to power run it at somebody. Since we’re more mature, we’re a little more traditional in how we want to dictate tempo.”
Bennett, who led the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A in sacks last season and made over 25 tackles as a sophomore, and senior Andrew Morris will anchor the defensive line. Dominic DeWitt, a senior, junior Julian Marshbrun and senior Renato Brown (returning after an absence) will split time at nose tackle.
Jacob Ward, who had 20 tackles, returns in the secondary along with Craig, Swanney and Brandon Johnson.
One of the biggest question marks for Yarbough to solve is the makeup of the offensive line.
“We have a lot of good players — Bennett, Andrew Morris,DeWitt — and are trying to figure out between them and some others, which gives us our best five that we can put out there,” Yarbrough said.
River Peterson, a senior who has played quarterback and wide receiver, will line up at center.
“He’s done a great job transitioning from being a skilled player to being a center and that was a selfless move for him because that’s not something a lot of high schoolers want to do,” Yarbrough said. “He put the team first and helped us answer a question early. He handled that with class and maturity and became a leader on offense because of it.”
Returning starter Noah Browning, a junior, and sophomore Dominic Hittipole will be among those who line up at linebacker.
Yarbrough thinks one of the keys for the Warriors is maintaining the same toughness they needed in getting through last year’s 2-8 season with just 34 players, 19 of them sophomores.
