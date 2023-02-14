FARMER — Having battled through a tumultuous season, Wheatmore boys’ basketball ended the 2022-23 campaign Monday with a greater sense of optimism than the team had this time last month.
Warrior coach Jason Dennis, who took over the team following last month’s departure of Jonathan Evans from the program, said he has seen signs of improvement from his squad. Though the scoreboard favored Southwestern Randolph after the Cougars secured a 58-38 first-round Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament victory, the Warriors’ leader said he was proud to watch the team practice what he preached.
“We started off rough around the collar and had some negative things,” Dennis said of the season’s beginning. “The whole thing I’ve been trying to teach them is don’t quit, don’t give up, give good effort and be good teammates. The last three weeks have been very enjoyable. The kids have bought in.”
With the renewed commitment of players and coaching staff, a young group of hoopers will have the opportunity to start fresh next winter. The team will have eight months to rebound from a five-win season and extend a bench that included only two players Monday night.
Those who remain are a source of hope, Dennis said.
“They actually improved on things that we worked on every single game,” Dennis said. “I am proud of that and am excited about the future moving forward.”
Sean Adkins, Brayden Chapman and Thomas Leal paced the Cougars with 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Wheatmore senior Cooper Black led the way with 12 points for the visitors.
Southwestern Randolph advanced to the semifinals of the PAC tourney and were scheduled to play again at home versus Trinity on Wednesday night. For results from that game and other PAC scores, check back in next week’s edition of the A-T News.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.