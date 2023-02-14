FARMER — Having battled through a tumultuous season, Wheatmore boys’ basketball ended the 2022-23 campaign Monday with a greater sense of optimism than the team had this time last month.

Warrior coach Jason Dennis, who took over the team following last month’s departure of Jonathan Evans from the program, said he has seen signs of improvement from his squad. Though the scoreboard favored Southwestern Randolph after the Cougars secured a 58-38 first-round Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament victory, the Warriors’ leader said he was proud to watch the team practice what he preached.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos