LEXINGTON — Trailing 1-0 after three innings last week, Wheatmore baseball was facing the possibility of falling below .500 on the season and further from playoff contention.
Instead, the Warriors rode their strongest single-inning offensive outburst of the season and an efficient outing from Parker Kines to a 7-1 victory over Central Davidson. That seven-run fourth inning featured both timely and well-placed hits, as the Warriors managed to break through without the advantage of an extra-base hit.
“We fell behind early, but then had the big inning with a seven-spot there in the fourth,” Wheatmore coach Trey Byrd said. “Our two-strike approaches, making sure the guys are picking up signs, being aggressive on the basepaths, consecutive hits and battling out at bats, that was awesome to see tonight.”
It all began with a bases-loaded walk to Rowan Wagner that tied the score at one run apiece. Then a dribbler off the bat of Tyler Kimball found a vacant hole in the Spartan infield and plated another run.
Caleb Coggins followed with a two-run single, and Mason Rich added an RBI base knock to stretch the lead to 5-1. Finally, Clay Hill lined one up the middle that hit the second-base bag and scored two.
That was more than enough help for Kines, who went six innings and allowed only the single run in the third on an RBI by Calister Presnell.
“I told him before the game, we’re keeping you below 70-75 [pitches], and I think he finished with 74 with six innings,” Byrd said. “He came out and did his job, pitched to contact, had quick innings. He filled up the zone, did his job.”
The Warriors (6-5) remain a game out of third place in the Piedmont Athletic Conference, as they trail Providence Grove (8-4, 3-3 PAC) for that pivotal position in the league standings. Wheatmore was scheduled to return to action in the Zookeepers Classic against Jordan Matthews and Chapel Hill at Southwestern Randolph on Wednesday and Thursday.
