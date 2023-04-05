LEXINGTON — Trailing 1-0 after three innings last week, Wheatmore baseball was facing the possibility of falling below .500 on the season and further from playoff contention.

Instead, the Warriors rode their strongest single-inning offensive outburst of the season and an efficient outing from Parker Kines to a 7-1 victory over Central Davidson. That seven-run fourth inning featured both timely and well-placed hits, as the Warriors managed to break through without the advantage of an extra-base hit.

